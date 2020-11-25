COLUMBIA — Multiple lanes of Interstate 70 will be closed for pavement repairs early next week, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
The closures include an eastbound lane of I-70 between Stadium Boulevard and Rangeline Street beginning Monday, Nov. 30. The lane will be closed through Wednesday, Dec. 2.
One westbound lane between Rangeline Street and the Garth Avenue overpass will be closed on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 3.
Both closures will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.
MoDOT will use message boards near the roadways to warn drivers of the closures. Drivers are advised to slow down through all work zones and obey all traffic signs.
The work is weather permitting and may be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit MoDOT's website. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.