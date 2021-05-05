COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a possible accidental shooting in northeast Columbia from early Wednesday morning.
According to an emailed statement, police responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. near Interstate 70 and the Highway 63 connector. A victim with a gunshot wound was admitted to Boone Hospital.
The victim told officers it was an accidental discharge of the firearm. CPD is still investigating the incident.
