LAKE OZARK — Camden County Sheriff's deputies identified a Jefferson City man as a possible suspect in Saturday's Lazy Gators shooting which left one dead.
Chad Brewer was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a probable cause statement, deputies felt Brewer "matched the description of the suspect: a black male with dreadlocks wearing a blue and white jersey style shirt."
Brewer was seen walking away from Lazy Gators wearing a white shirt after the incident. The deputies stopped him because "it is common to wear a white t-shirt underneath a jersey style shirt," according to the deputy's report.
Brewer was detained after the deputy conducted a pat down and discovered 16 small pieces of plastic, weighing, in total, 5.5 grams of a white rock substance identified as "crack" cocaine.
Brewer has previously been arrested for robbery in the first degree, peace disturbance and resisting arrest in Jefferson City, according to the statement.
Camden County Chief Deputy Jim Brashear says the department is continuing to follow leads and review more video of the night. He asks anyone with camera video to send it to deputies.
Two other people have been brought in for questioning, Brashear said. No charges have been filed against anyone directly related to the shooting.