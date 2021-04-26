COLUMBIA - MoDOT crews recently completed pothole repairs on Stadium Boulevard.
This is the beginning of a bigger plan to completely overhaul the road with a full asphalt overlay expected to begin this summer. Many people have complained about the road for quite some time now, so you may wonder why it has taken so long.
MoDOT is responsible for 34,000 miles of road across the state and with a lessened budget due to a lower fuel tax in the state, many roads find themselves in a substandard state.
According to the City of Columbia's Adopted Budget for 2021, gasoline taxes and motor vehicle registration fees account for just under 30% of the revenue allotted for street repairs. The estimated budget for the year is $10,040,798.
MoDOT is expected to begin the asphalt overlay sometime this summer.