COLUMBIA − More than 1,000 people were affected by a power outage in south Columbia Wednesday morning, according to the city's outage map.
The outage, in the area of Grindstone Parkway and Rock Quarry Road, shut off traffic lights and created a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications. Minutes later, Columbia Water & Light said crews had been assigned. Within 20 minutes, the power had been restored, BCJC said.
Matt Nestor, spokesperson for Columbia Water & Light, said the outage was weather related.
If you are experiencing a power outage or another water or electric emergency, contact the city of Columbia at 573-875-2555.