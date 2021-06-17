FAYETTE - A power outage hit Fayette on Thursday afternoon.
The outage lasted around 45 minutes, according to C & R Market assistant manager Brian Drewery. The power outage occurred at roughly 5 p.m., according to Drewery.
Once the power went out, the store made sure the customers and food were kept safe.
"Part of what we did here is a safety protocol," Drewery said. "We made sure all of our customers got out of the store properly and then we took precautions to save our meat and other perishable items."
Parts of Columbia also experienced a power outage Thursday.