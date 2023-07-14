Power outages, traffic hazards and road closures are being reported as isolated storms pass through mid-Missouri Friday night.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather is in a Storm Mode 1 and watching for potential strong, damaging wind gusts.
The City of Columbia reported nearly 400 customers without power as of 7:45 p.m. Boone Electric's outage map indicated nearly 2,000 customers without power, while Ameren Missouri reported over 1,400 without power in Cooper County.
The following traffic hazards and road closures have been reported by Boone County Joint Communications:
- East Highway WW and South El Chapparral Ave. closed due to water over the road (Reported at 7:21 p.m.)
- East Highway WW at Old Hawthorne Drive closed due to water over the road (Reported at 7:29 p.m.)
- Traffic lights out at South Trimble Road at East Broadway (Reported at 7:33 p.m.)
- Tree in road in 3500 block of Weymeyer Drive (Reported at 7:34 p.m.)
- Roadway flooded at East St. Charles Road at Demaret Drive (Reported at 7:35 p.m.)
- Roadway flooded at South Rolling Hills Road at Highway WW (Reported at 7:36 p.m.)
- Tree in the road at East Mexico Gravel Road at North Route Z (Reported at 7:37 p.m.)
- Roadway flooded at East Broadway and South Keene Street (Reported at 7:38 p.m.)
- Tree blocking roadway at South Olivet Road at East Highway WW (Reported at 7:40 p.m.)
- Water in the roadway at Paris Road and N. Highway 63 Southbound (Reported at 7:41 p.m.)
- Vehicle collision at S. Highway 63 Southbound at E. Deer Park Road (Reported at 7:48 p.m.)
BCJC asks drivers to avoid the areas and find different routes.
Check back for updates to this story.