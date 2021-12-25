COLUMBIA - At 4:00p.m., according to the city's power outage map, all power is back on.
Appears all power is back on. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/vkTBPx115I— Noah Klein (@NoahKleinNews) December 25, 2021
Columbia Water and Light provided an update in a tweet around 3:45p.m. that said the largest outage was fixed.
Update, 3:45pm: the largest outage has been repaired. There are still about 50 customers without power. Crews are working to get those fixed.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) December 25, 2021
Around 2:50p.m. on Saturday, a power outage in Columbia was affecting about 2,500 customers.
Fairly large outage happening right now in Columbia. I just spoke with @BCJC911, they said @CoMoWaterLight did not have an ETA on when it would be fixed. @KOMUnews https://t.co/M2dgBLFEBH— Noah Klein (@NoahKleinNews) December 25, 2021
The outage also caused stoplights at Providence Road and Mick Deaver Memorial Drive and Stadium Boulevard and Monk Drive to be out of service.
Boone County Joint Communications said in a tweet that the outage was causing traffic hazards and advised residents to use caution or avoid the area if possible.
In a tweet posted a little after 3p.m., Columbia Water and Light said that "crews are in route to address the situation as quickly as they can."
We are experiencing an outage at one of our substations. This is affecting about 2,500 customers. Crews are in route to address the issue as quickly as they can. Thank you for your patience.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) December 25, 2021
We are experiencing an outage at one of our substations. This is affecting about 2,500 customers. Crews are in route to address the issue as quickly as they can. Thank you for your patience.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) December 25, 2021