COLUMBIA - At 4:00p.m., according to the city's power outage map, all power is back on. 

Columbia Water and Light provided an update in a tweet around 3:45p.m. that said the largest outage was fixed. 

Around 2:50p.m. on Saturday, a power outage in Columbia was affecting about 2,500 customers. 

The outage also caused stoplights at Providence Road and Mick Deaver Memorial Drive and Stadium Boulevard and Monk Drive to be out of service. 

Boone County Joint Communications said in a tweet that the outage was causing traffic hazards and advised residents to use caution or avoid the area if possible.

Boone County Joint Communications

In a tweet posted a little after 3p.m., Columbia Water and Light said that "crews are in route to address the situation as quickly as they can." 

