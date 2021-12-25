Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&