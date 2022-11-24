COLUMBIA - Power is restored after more than 4,200 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night, according to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light.

The City of Columbia's outage map showed multiple incidents across the city just before 6 p.m. 

Columbia Water and Light said a vehicle damaged one of its facilities, and crews are responding to get power restored as quickly as possible.

Columbia police are investigating the area of Grindstone Parkway and Ponderosa Street for a reported medical emergency, CPD said in a tweet
KOMU 8 received reports that traffic lights were out on Grindstone and Nifong.
 
If you are still without power, call Columbia Water and Light at 573-875-2555
 

This story is developing and will be updated.

