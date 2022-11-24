COLUMBIA - Power is restored after more than 4,200 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night, according to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light.
The City of Columbia's outage map showed multiple incidents across the city just before 6 p.m.
Columbia Water and Light said a vehicle damaged one of its facilities, and crews are responding to get power restored as quickly as possible.
We have multiple electrical outages reported in southeast Columbia.Crews are responding and will get service restored as quickly as possible.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) November 25, 2022
(2) The incident has resulted in extensive electrical service disruption to multiple homes, businesses and roadway intersections which is causing substantial traffic interruptions. We ask that drivers exercise caution as traffic signals remain out.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) November 25, 2022
