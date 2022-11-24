COLUMBIA - Power is restored after more than 5,000 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night, according to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light.

The City of Columbia's outage map showed multiple incidents across the city just before 6 p.m. 

Columbia Water and Light said a vehicle damaged one of its facilities.

Columbia police are investigating the area of Grindstone Parkway and Ponderosa Street for a reported medical emergency, CPD said in a tweet
KOMU 8 received reports that traffic lights were out on Grindstone and Nifong.
 
If you are still without power, call Columbia Water and Light at 573-875-2555
 

This story is developing and will be updated.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Cam Medrano is a digital producer, live-op and floor director for KOMU-8 News. She is also a documentary journalism and film studies student at the University of Missouri. Twitter: @CamMedrano

Recommended for you