BOONE COUNTY − More than 600 Boone Electric customers were without power Tuesday morning.
The company said crews discovered a broken pole causing the outage. They were able to restore power to all but the one meter where the broken pole is.
The outage was reported in the Shaw area of Boone County, east of Columbia.
We're experiencing a large outage in the Shaw area east of Columbia. Crews are in route to find the cause. https://t.co/SQnYWA7nsm pic.twitter.com/en4E065KV1— Boone Electric Cooperative (@BooneElectric) November 8, 2022