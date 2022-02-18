COLUMBIA - More than 1,000 Water and Light customers were without power for about an hour in central Columbia Friday afternoon.

The outage affected the traffic signals along Providence Road from Elm Street to Mick Deaver Drive and at Stadium Boulevard near Monk Drive and Tiger Avenue.

The Columbia Water and Light outage map showed 1,073 customers affected around 3:05 p.m.

Water and Light said crews worked to restore power as quickly as possible.

