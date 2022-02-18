COLUMBIA - More than 1,000 Water and Light customers were without power for about an hour in central Columbia Friday afternoon.
The outage affected the traffic signals along Providence Road from Elm Street to Mick Deaver Drive and at Stadium Boulevard near Monk Drive and Tiger Avenue.
BCJC: Power outage affecting the traffic signals along Providence from Elm to Mick Deaver.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 18, 2022
BCJC: Power outage in the area has traffic lights at Stadium near Monk and Tiger out, creating a traffic hazard. Use caution, crews are working to restore power— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 18, 2022
The Columbia Water and Light outage map showed 1,073 customers affected around 3:05 p.m.
Water and Light said crews worked to restore power as quickly as possible.
There is a power outage near Providence Road and Research Park Drive that is affecting about 1,000 customers. Crews will work to restore power as quickly as possible.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) February 18, 2022