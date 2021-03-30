ROCHEPORT - Rocheport lost power Tuesday morning after a tree reportedly fell and knocked out the town's power lines, according to a tweet from Boone Electric Cooperative.
The outage was first reported around 10:43 a.m., according to the company's outage report. The report says about 120 residents are affected as of 12:15 p.m.
Around 1 p.m., the company said crews got 70 meters back on and are working hard to restore the remaining 118 meters still out. By 2 p.m., the utility company had all power restored.
*Outage update: Crews got 70 meters back on, and are working hard to restore the remaining 118 meters still out. pic.twitter.com/6urkzcoFgR— Boone Electric Cooperative (@BooneElectric) March 30, 2021
To report a power outage, Boone Electric asks that citizens either call 573-449-4181 or use the SmartHub app.
This is a developing story, and KOMU 8 will update it when power is restored.