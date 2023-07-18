More than 600 Three Rivers Electric Cooperative customers were without power Tuesday morning in the Vienna and Owensville areas.
An outage was reported around 9 a.m. for 604 customers in the Vienna area, according to the co-op's outage map. An outage was reported around 10 a.m. for 47 customers in the Owensville area around 10 a.m.
Service was restored by 3 p.m.
On its Facebook page, Three Rivers Electric Cooperative said it was aware of the outage and that crews has been assigned.
It also asked customers to stay away from any downed power lines.
The co-op asked customers to report outages by calling 573-644-9000 or use the SmartHub app.