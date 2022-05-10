COLUMBIA − More than 4,900 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Tuesday morning for a short amount of time.
According to the city's outage map as of 9 a.m., 4,908 residents were affected with six incidents reported across central Columbia. Traffic lights were also affected.
The city was able to restore the power about 15 minutes later. It said two transformers tripped and caused the outage.
The power has been restored.Two transformers tripped, causing the outage. Thank you for your patience.— Columbia Water&Light (@CoMoWaterLight) May 10, 2022
Water and Light said crews were assigned and said to call 573-875-2555 to report an outage.