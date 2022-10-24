BOONE COUNTY − Power has been restored to Boone Electric Cooperative customers after an adjacent utility company repaired its equipment.

The outages were at the company's Columbia and Woodlandville substations.

Boone Electric spokesperson Laura Baker said its transmission cooperative had an insulator go bad on its transmission line, and burnt through the arm of a pole, so Boone Electric had to cut some power to allow them to repair it safely.

The outage was first reported around 3:20 p.m. Monday and had nearly 900 people without power. It took just over two hours to fix.

