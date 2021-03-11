ASHLAND- More than 1,100 households are without power in Ashland, according to an Ameren outage map.

The outage started around 12:16 p.m., according to Ameren's website.

The map shows 1,193 Ameren customers customers are currently affected. 

Ameren outage 3/11

The cause of the outage is currently undetermined, but crews have been assigned to the area.

KOMU 8 will update this story when more information becomes available.

