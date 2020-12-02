BOONE COUNTY — Consolidated Public Water Supply issued a precautionary boil water advisory for District No. 1 in Boone County at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Customers may experience low water pressure due to a leak in the water main at Route N, south of East High Point Lane. It will extend through 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
The advisory affects customers along Route N between East High Point Lane and East Bluebird Lane, as well as those along East High Point Lane between South Eagle Road and Route N. This includes South Eagle Road, South Turtle Creek Lane, East Rock Bridge Lane and East Pierpont Meadows Road.
The Firepond and Turtle Creek subdivisions are affected, but Brookfield Estates is not.
For more information, customers can visit Consolidated Water's website.