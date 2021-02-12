JEFFERSON CITY - As the freezing temperatures continue into the weekend, a local veterinarian clinic is preparing to see more pets come in.
Jefferson City veterinarian Dr. Kayla Terry says the temperature is way too low for any pet to be outside. She says even dog breeds who prefer colder temperatures will have a hard time in this weather.
“If it is too cold they can experience pain in their paws and have sores,” Dr. Terry said.
Dr. Terry says the ice melt used on sidewalks and driveways is very harmful for pets.
“Sometimes ice melt can get stuck in their feet and get stuck in their hair if they are a hairier dog ,” Dr. Terry said. “Some ice melt is toxic and even the nontoxic ice melt is still not good for them so you want to be careful and make sure they’re not eating that.”
Dr. Terry recommends pets spend just enough time to use the bathroom and maybe run around outside for a little is best.
“Factors like their age, breed, coat style, and overall body condition can help you determine if they can be outside for very long or not,” Dr. Terry said.
She also urges pet owners to make sure there isn’t any antifreeze and ice melt in reach of animals.
If there is a pet outside for a long period of time, Dr. Terry says to first talk to the owner, if that’s an option, or call a shelter if you need advice.