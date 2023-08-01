Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Moniteau MO and Osage MO. In east central Missouri, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Montgomery MO, Warren MO and Washington MO. In northeast Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Monroe MO, Ralls MO and Shelby MO. In southeast Missouri, Iron MO, Madison MO, Reynolds MO and Saint Francois MO. * WHEN...From 11 PM CDT this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Training thunderstorms may produce rainfall accumulation in localized areas of or in excess of 5 inches in a short amount of time, leading to flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&