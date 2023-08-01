BOONE COUNTY − A pregnant woman was killed Tuesday morning in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office believes was a domestic violence incident. A man was arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting.
Sevance Brewer, 31, of Columbia, was located and detained by police at a Columbia residence following the shooting. He was later taken into custody by Boone County sheriff's deputies, according to an update Tuesday afternoon.
Brewer is charged with two count of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Clearview Road just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault with a weapon, according to Capt. Brian Leer.
Deputies found a 27-year-old pregnant female died from an apparent gunshot wound.
"We believe this to be a domestic violence incident, and all subjects believed to be present at the time of the homicide were quickly identified/located," Leer previously said.
A heavy police presence has been at the 4800 block of Clearview Road in Boone County all morning.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/zEM6G7NJ4J— Colby Zak (@ColbyZak_News) August 1, 2023
The sheriff's office does not believe there is any threat to the public related to the incident. Their investigation remains ongoing.
Brewer is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.