COLUMBIA - A preliminary court date for the father accused of murder in a Columbia "baby doe" case has been moved back.
The preliminary hearing for Staffone Fountain is now September 17th, rather than August 2nd, due to concerns about proper representation for Fountain.
Fountain appeared in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, but there was an issue regarding whether he would have private or public council. A council status meeting was set with the court, and the preliminary court hearing was subsequently pushed back.
Fountain is charged with first degree murder and abandonment of a child in a case involving his infant daughter, Samone Daniels, whose remains were found in a stack of tires in Aug. 2019.
The child's mother, Lavosha Daniels, 28, was charged with abandonment of a corpse and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Daniels was denied a reduction of bond earlier in July.