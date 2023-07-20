OSAGE BEACH − Federal investigators believe there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures within a small plane or its engine before it crashed last week in Osage Beach, according to a preliminary report released Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) report based its preliminary findings on an examination of the wreckage and witness interviews.

Two people were killed and one man remains in serious condition at University hospital after the plane crash on July 13.

Police identified the victims as Hayden Ritchhart, 22, of Carrollton, and Evan Vandiver, 19, of Richmond. Gary Vandiver, 54, also of Richmond, was seriously injured.

Investigators believe Ritchhart was flying the Piper PA-28-140 plane.

The plane originally took off from the Carrollton Memorial Airport and arrived to the Grand Glaize Airport around 10:30 a.m., according to the report. The manager of the Grand Glaize Airport said the plane did not refuel before it left before noon.

The purpose of the flight, according to the report, was to take the two passengers around the local area to view scenery.

Shorty after takeoff, a witness saw the tail of the plane was lower than the nose, according to the report. They said that the plane "banked" to the right and impacted a wooded area on private property, located on Route KK, a little over half of a mile from the end of the runway.

Investigators from the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration arrived in Osage Beach on Friday, July 14 to talk to witnesses and examine the wreckage, which was recovered and moved to a secure location.

The NTSB's final report is expected to be released in 12 to 24 months, a spokesperson previously said.

Family members have started GoFundMes to create scholarships in honor of the two victims. Ritchhart's can be found here, and Vandiver's can be found here.