MEXICO - As temperatures drop for the middle of the week, those caring for outdoor plants should prepare for the change in weather.
Tuesday's forecast is predicting snowfall over mid-Missouri, with temperatures falling below freezing on Wednesday.
John Graham and his employees at Callaway Fields started transporting the outdoor plants and flowers into green houses on Monday afternoon.
"Anything below 40 (degrees), you really want to make sure that you cover or bring your plants inside," Graham said.
According to Graham, outdoor flowerbeds that can't be transported inside, can still be protected from potential frostbite.
"It would be a good idea to go ahead and cover that with a cloth or a light-weight blanket," Graham said.
However, there are materials to avoid.
"Try to avoid plastic material because that plastic can actually, the freeze can go through the plastic a little easier than it can with a blanket or a sheet," Graham said.
Graham said the quick change back into spring weather mid-week will help the likelihood of the plants to stay alive.