MISSOURI — This year's national prescription drug take back day comes at a time when Columbia is seeing an increase in fatal drug overdoses.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office and the Jefferson City Police Department held drug take back events across mid-Missouri Saturday. It's a part of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration's national drug take back day. Last year, the administration reported the collection of 400 tons of unwanted drugs from across the nation.
In Jefferson City, members from the police department and the Council For Drug Free Youth collected pills and patches from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. By noon on Saturday, the group filled more than four bins with unwanted prescription drugs.
Katie Roling, 15, is a member of the Council for Drug Free Youth committee. She said getting rid of unwanted drugs in homes does more than just clear up cabinet space.
"I think addiction a lot of the times starts in the home," Roling said. "I think getting the drugs away from the house and here where they're safe is a way that we can keep kids from getting into them and getting addicted."
Roling said she wanted to help on Saturday to show the importance for kids and adults alike to help get rid of unwanted drugs.
"We can see what's going on with our peers and we can see how we can really make a difference," Roling said.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department partnered with Youth Community Coalition and other local agencies to hold take back events at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday:
- Ashland Police Department
- Centralia Police Department
- Hallsville Police Department
- Hickman High School
- Rock Bridge High School
This comes just a few days after Columbia leaders held an emergency meeting in response to the rise in drug overdose deaths, specifically with fentanyl use.
According to CPD, there have been 22 known and/or suspected drug overdose deaths in Columbia between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1, 2021. Of those overdose deaths, 50% have occurred since Aug. 1. There have been more deaths in this past month alone than in the entire past year.
If you missed one of the drug take back event drop-offs, there are drug-drop off kiosks across mid-Missouri and the Council For Drug Free Youth in Jefferson City hands out drug deactivation bags that you can use at home.