BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Sheriff's Office will hold a Prescription Drug Take Back events this Saturday and Sunday.
This event coincides with the National Drug Take Back event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency. By participating in this event, the community can dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications appropriately.
As a result of the Take Back event, prescription medications do not fall into the hands of youth, where they may be abused or inappropriately distributed. Additionally, flushing these medications is detrimental to ground source water, so proper disposal helps protect the environment.
Two collection sites are open Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- Harry S. Truman VA Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive, Columbia
- MU Student Center, 901 Rollins Road, Columbia
Five collection sites will be open Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Ashland Police Department, located at 101 W. Broadway, Ashland
- Centralia Police Department, located at 114 S. Rollins, Centralia
- Hallsville Police Department, located at 202 Highway 124 East, Hallsville
- Hickman High School, located at 1104 N. Providence Road, Columbia (north entrance)
- Rock Bridge High School, located at 4303 S. Providence Road, Columbia (north entrance)
The Boone County Sheriff's office is collaborating with police departments from Ashland, Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, MU and VA Hospital to host these events.
Medications may also be disposed of through Columbia's Household Hazardous Waste collection program.