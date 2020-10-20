BOONE COUNTY - 2020 marks the 11th year that the Boone County Sheriff's Department has coordinated the local Prescription Drug Take Back activities.
The program provides collection sites for community members to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription and nonprescription over the counter medicines.
Local dates, times and locations of this years collection sites are listed below:
Friday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- MU Student Center
- VA Hospital
Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Ashland Police Dept.
- Rock Bridge High School
- Hickman High School
- Hallsville Police Dept.
- Centralia Police Dept.
Before disposing of prescription medicines, all personal information on pill bottle labels and medicine packaging should be removed.