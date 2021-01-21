COLUMBIA - President Joe Biden signed 17 executive actions Wednesday, including the extension of federal student loan deferrals, which was originally set to expire Jan. 31.
Borrowers will not have to make payments until Oct. 1 at the earliest.
Congress originally passed a relief bill that automatically suspended student loan payments and waived interest from March through September, but was extended by the Trump administration.
Kendra Cowart graduated from the University of Missouri in December 2019. Cowart was a teacher at Eliot Battle Elementary but was let go at the start of the pandemic.
Grateful for the student loan payment pause, Cowart remains optimistic about getting her loans paid.
“I’m a firm believer in that when I need something, it will be there,” Cowart said.
Cowart said she wouldn’t be able to afford it without her parents.
“I’m just very blessed that both of my parents have great paying jobs,” Cowart said. “Because my job now is just enough to pay my rent.”
Graham McCaulley, an MU Extension Associate Professor with Personal Financial Planning, said there are no cons in the payment pause and this can really help people.
“If you are someone who is struggling or you have higher interest debt and you’re just trying to get through the month, by all means go ahead and take this because it’s going to help you,” he said.
McCaulley also said those who are on public service loan forgiveness should definitely take this opportunity, because even though there aren’t any payments being taken, it’s still counting each month as if there are.
The professor added that anytime there is some kind of big change like this, there can be scammers.
“We had some people getting contacted saying if you pay for a fee we can get you on this plan,” McCaulley said. “There are no fees, you don’t have to pay for it.”
Those who have already had their payments paused since March don't have to contact their servicer. McCaulley said there is no process to this and their student loan portal will reflect the deferral.
To calculate how much you will save, McCaulley said go to any online calculator, put in your balances and interest rate, calculating from now to the end of September.