JEFFERSON CITY– The president of the United Way of Central Missouri, Ann Bax, has announced her intention to retire in 2023. This decision marks the end of her 13-year career, during which she played a vital role in the success of the organization.
During Bax's tenure, United Way achieved numerous successes for the mid-Missouri community including significant growth in fundraising, as well as expansion in the reach and effectiveness of the community’s donations.
Notably, Bax guided United Way through recovery efforts after the 2019 tornado and flooding and again in 2020 assisting agencies navigate the pandemic. Most recently, the United Way annual campaign nearly doubled under her leadership, growing from $1.6 million in annual donations to $2.53 million in 2022.
Current board chair of United Way, Sharon Campbell, says, “Thanks to Ann’s vision and constant efforts to bring on positive change, the United Way drastically increased their services to our community during her stewardship.”
Bax also expressed her gratitude.
“It has been an honor to serve my community through the United Way… [United Way] is governed by the strongest of community leaders, and we partner with incredibly dedicated, passionate agency leaders, all of whom work tirelessly to improve the lives of those who need us in our community," she said.
Over the next six months, the organization will begin an executive search and transition process in order to ensure a smooth handover of leadership.