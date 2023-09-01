JEFFERSON CITY - A preventive maintenance project is slated for next week on Route O in Cooper and Moniteau counties.
Crews will apply a seal coat to Route O from Route J in Cooper County to Missouri Route 87 in Moniteau County, a length of 13.158 miles.
Work is currently scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Route J. Crews plan to progress approximately 5 miles each day for three days, ending at Route 87.
For the duration of the project, traffic will be reduced to one lane at the location where crews are actively working from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Following the application of the seal coat, temporary tabs will be applied until permanent striping is completed. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
The Missouri Department of Transportation asks all drivers to buckle up, put the phone down, obey all traffic signs, and slow down and move over in work zones.