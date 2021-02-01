COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. and plans to discuss CARES Act funding, which will be distributed towards hard-hit organizations.
Columbia was awarded $737,588 in round 3 of the CARES funding. Some of the funding would go be distributed to rent assistance, homeless shelters and food banks.
The council will also discuss a new Culver's on North Stadium Boulevard, which would replace Ruby Tuesday's, and renovations on the Gans Creek cross country course. Renovations would include a new building and an outdoors plaza that would be called "Champions Plaza."
The council will discuss a change to remove two tennis court in Albert-Oakland Park, and instead make six pickleball courts and resurface the remaining tennis court.
Finally, the council will go over a report from the Citizens Police Review Board's data on external complaints and a request to have the board's meetings televised.
Watch the meeting live on KOMU.com at 7 p.m.