JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Probation and Parole Office in Jefferson City is considered a total loss at a fire early Thursday morning.
The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on West Main Street around 3:35 a.m.
Jefferson City police officers were initially dispatched to that location for a burglar alarm sounding, a news release said. When the first officer arrived on the scene, he reported fire in the rear of the building.
JCFD began suppression efforts to control the fire and had the fire under control within 40 minutes, but remained on scene to conduct overhaul operations until 8:30 a.m.
The building suffered serious structural damage from the fire and is considered a total loss, a news release said. One building nearby has minor heat damage to the exterior part of the building.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.