Project Homeless Connect and Turning Point help the homeless

COLUMBIA- On Thursday, Project Homeless Connect and Turning Point led an event to help the unsheltered population of Columbia at the Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church.
Many organizations set up booths to aid the participants.
From mental health, to family and after school organizations, to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, the event aimed to ensure participants were informed of opportunities and resources around them.
Mark Kirchhoff, Chair of Project Homeless Connect, talked about the importance this event.
"The biggest goal here is to really just bring resources to our unsheltered population and have them all in one spot, kind of a one stop shop. So that's kind of our goal with Project Homeless Connect," Kirchhoff said. "We try and do it twice a year. It's really just to get service providers here having also provide them with basic needs like a backpack full of hygiene items, things like that... a nice meal."
Elizabeth Isherwood, Outreach and Rehabilitation Supervisor for New Horizons Community Support, explained why it is so important for events like this to happen, even in one of the hottest weeks of the year.
"The heat can really get to you. It's the same thing though in the winter, it when it gets very, very cold, that can have enough definitely have an effect on your mental health. Just not having housing can make you feel unsettled, unstable," Isherwood said. "And so I'm glad we're able to do it. This kind of event is very important. I feel like to the community, for sure."
As part of the event, participants were able to get informed about the COVID vaccine and were able to receive a vaccine at the event.
Kirchhoff added that the organization holds another event in the winter as part of their bi annual tradition of the last decade.
To learn about Project Homeless Connect, click here.