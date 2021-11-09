JEFFERSON CITY − Project Homeless Connect and the Homeless Task Force, and numerous other organizations, are hosting a two-day eviction help event Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tenants who are currently facing eviction or need rental assistance will be able to meet with an advisor and get the resources they need in order to avoid getting removed from their homes.
Stefani Thompson is the Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) organizer for Cole County. Thompson said she recently received a call from Mid Missouri Legal services informing her that 60 tenants in Jefferson City would be evicted from their homes at the end of November.
Thompson then reached out to Project Homeless Connect committee members to inform them and to create a plan together to address the eviction problem.
CMCA and the Project Homeless Connect committee decided to host the two-day event to help prevent local residents from being evicted.
“We know that there's many more people in the community besides the ones that we were notified about that will be evicted due to the moratorium ending. And so we just decided we have to act," Thompson said. "And so we created these two public events as a first step to try to intervene with people becoming homeless."
Some of these evictions are due to the expiration of the national CDC eviction moratorium. The national CDC eviction moratorium expired on Aug. 26 but was extended for certain hotspots.
Jefferson City was one of those areas that received an extension, but as of Nov. 1, the eviction moratorium expired for Jefferson City.
Tenants who did not pay rent must now either pay now or face being evicted. Thompson said the eviction moratorium expiring means those who have not been able to pay their rent well will be evicted.
There is a way for families and individuals who are facing eviction to get help, and the first step is filling out the State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) application.
“If people were not able to pay their rent due to COVID reasons or are being affected by COVID, that is where the SAFHR application is available," Thompson said.
Thompson said the SAFNR application is in place to help people who are behind on their rent.
"So you can get 12 months worth of rental assistance. It also can cover some utilities, and then you can also get three months forward assistance as well. It is used to help you get caught back up on your rent,” Thompson said.
Both residents and landlords have sections they must fill out on the application.
“It can be a very long process, and people just need support and they need assistance with that process,” Thompson said.
In Thompson's experience, if a tenant has started the SAFHR application, it will prevent them from being evicted.
"Most landlords will stop the eviction process if the SAFHR application has been started by the tenant. So it doesn't have to be completed before their eviction date. Most landlords are stopping that process once they have turned in or started that process of the SAFHR application," Thompson said.
The SAFHR application is strictly for COVID-19 related assistance.
“You're signing a document stating that you were in some way affected by COVID,” Thompson said.
Filling out the applications is one of the main services that will be available at the eviction help event. Participants will be able to meet one-on-one advisors and go through the information they must enter on the SAFHR application.
"A lot of times, not everybody has access to computers or the internet or they just simply don't have the time to process and figure out how it all works," Thompson said. :So we have experienced SAFHR application folks who will be available to sit down with people and help them complete that process and get that going so that they can avoid eviction or just get rental assistance."
There will also be a number of other local community agencies to provide other assistance, including utilities. Community organizations such as Central Missouri Community Action, Salvation Army, Common Ground, Compass Health and the library will be on site.
The first session will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Catholic Charities on 1015 Edmonds Street in Jefferson City. The second session will be on Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it will take place at the Missouri River Regional Library's downtown location on 214 Adams Street.
Individuals who are unable to make the event are encouraged to contact one of these agencies:
- Common Ground, 573-522-4314
- Catholic Charities, 573-635-7719
- CMCA, 573-635-4480
- Missouri River Regional Library, 573-634-2464
- Salvation Army, 573-590-4460
To find a list of the required material for the SAFHR application, visit the SAFHR website.
The event is free and open to the public. Participants looking for assistance don’t have to be in the eviction process to receive the help.