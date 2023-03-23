COLUMBIA - PROMO Missouri and The Center Project hosted an event Thursday to continue their fight against bills affecting the LGBTQ community making their way through the Missouri legislature.
Earlier Thursday, two bills restricting transgender rights passed through the Missouri Senate: Senate bill 49, sponsored by Sen. Mike Moon (R-Ash Grove), bans gender-reassignment therapies and surgeries for minors. SB 39, sponsored by Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder (R-Scott City), makes it a requirement for transgender athletes to play on the sports team that matches the sex on their birth certificate.
Advocates said they weren't surprised the bills passed in the Senate.
"I mean the last few years have been building up to this, so it's not a surprise," Member of The Center Project's Board of Directors, Kerri Schafer said.
That didn't stop the emotions from some volunteers, though.
"I cried like four times just hearing everything," volunteer, Brittany Frederick, said. "We're just taking giant steps backward."
The bills will go to the Missouri House for final approval.
PROMO's event had volunteers calling LGBTQ allies and supporters across the state to ask them to contact their elected officials and tell them to vote no on these bills.
Frederick said she just wants people to be empathetic.
"For anyone that's a parent you just look at your own child and imagine someone telling you that you wouldn't be able to get the care you need for your kid," Frederick said.
She hopes that through these phone calls, supporters will be able to pass on a certain message to their legislators.
"I just want them to remember that they're children," Frederick said. "You're not allowing them to just be a child, to be who they are."
No matter the outcome at the House, The Center Project plans to keep up their advocacy efforts.
"Even if this goes the way we don't want it to, we're going to then be talking to healthcare professionals and talking to families and figuring out how we can still take care of everyone even if the government won't," Schafer said.