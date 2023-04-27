Property damage reported after shots fired in central Columbia

COLUMBIA − No injuries were reported after a shots fired call in central Columbia Wednesday night.
Columbia police officers responded to the 200 block of Pendleton Street around 8:50 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired, according to CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak.
An investigation led officers to the 300 block of Bryant Street where they found the scene.
Tabak said no injuries were reported, but officers did observe property damage in the area.
There is currently no suspect information to share, according to Tabak. CPD's investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.