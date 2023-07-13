COLUMBIA − Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood says the proposed 2024 fiscal year budget will include a "$10 million commitment to city employees."

Seewood shared the annual proposed budget message Thursday at City Hall. The new fiscal year for the budget begins Oct. 1.

17:45 WATCH: Columbia city manager budget address Columbia City Manager De'Carlon Seewood delivered the annual budget message for 2024 Thursday in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

The total expected revenue for 2023 was about $501 million, according to Seewood. The total operating expenditure is approximately $533 million.

According to the proposed budget, the general fund revenue is expected to be $120 million.

Part of the budget included what Seewood referred to as a "$10 million commitment to employees."

The $10 million commitment will go to increasing city employee wages. Seewood said typically, this number is only $2 to $3 million per fiscal year.

“The idea is that we really wanted to show our employees that we value them," Seewood said. "We’re investing in our employees first.”

According to the budget announcement, $5 million of the proposed $10 million increase will come from the general fund. Seewood said revenues from the use tax and marijuana sales tax will help "ease the burden of additional expenses incurred" as the result of some changes proposed in the budget.

Seewood said the employee wage increase would also help alleviate service issues in the city's Solid Waste department.

"It’s actually being able to pay our employees a decent wage so we can actually recruit additional employees," Seewood said.

Seewood said the budget reflects the city's move to automatic services involving roll carts.

"As opposed to having three people on a truck, we have an automatic truck with roll carts," Seewood said.

The proposed budget also includes an increase in starting pay for Columbia Police Department officers. Starting pay will move from $51,084 to $57,200.

A new Housing and Neighborhood Programs department, upcoming public works projects, and progress on two updated fire stations were also announced at Thursday's message.

The proposed budget will be available on the city's website and at City Hall starting at 1 p.m. Friday.

Seewood encourages the public to become involved in the budgeting process.

“I want to make sure that residents actually have the opportunity to review the budget, make comments. And so we have BeHeard.CoMo.com," Seewood said. "That’s an opportunity to say, here’s my questions, here’s my concerns, here’s my thoughts. And then we’ll be reviewing that, we’ll be answering that."

The budget will be introduced during a city council meeting on July 17. Community members can make public comments at three council meetings before the budget is officially adopted at its Sept. 18 meeting:

Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 7 p.m.