COLUMBIA - Columbia Utilities proposed a new program to the Water and Light Advisory Board Monday that could provide more renewable energy for the city.
The program would bring more solar panels to Columbia and solar energy for residents who don’t own property.
If approved by city council, customers will be able to sign up for a subscription for the program. A subscription would grant a resident one block of solar a panel in a solar field. The panels will come from the Truman and Bernadette Solar Fields. Residents would not have to install solar panels.
When it comes to price, the city said two monthly fees would total $25: a solar subscription fee of $14.23 and a utility operations fee of $10.77. There is also a one time fee of $27 for application processing.
A "standard customer" would see an extra $0.63 charge per month.
Brandon Renaud, Columbia's utility services manager, says the program will make solar energy much easier to have.
“This program would make solar available to customers who may not otherwise be able to access that resource,” he said. “Also for customers, the large upfront cost for putting solar on their roof is just not an option.”
When it comes to progress, Renaud said he thinks this program is a step in the right direction.
“We've been looking for the right mix and the right value,” he said. “I think we finally have the formula together where we can start to promote the program after we take it to [city] council later on this year.”
Columbia Water and Light will propose the plan to the Columbia City Council later this year. If approved, participation will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, and run through December 2044.