Proposed housing development gains attention of environmental group

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures, ranging from the lower 20s over south central Illinois, to the mid 20s elsewhere. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri, and south central and southwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill early blooming plants and other sensitive vegetation if not covered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Cover any sensitive vegetation. &&