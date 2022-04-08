COLUMBIA — A proposed bill in the Missouri Senate would better protect people and communities along Missouri's rivers by establishing a state fund for resiliency projects.
Its goals to better manage the natural consequences of the flooding are being supported by both the environmental and business ends of the state's river systems.
"This is some of the most agriculturally productive ground in the entire state," said Ben Travlos, the associate director of public policy for the Missouri Corn Growers Association, which advocates on behalf of farmers in Missouri's river bottoms. "Just a couple short years ago, with the 2019 flooding, we as a state were reminded that we must do better in terms of managing our river systems."
Policy stakeholders are keeping in mind both the state's 2019 and 1993 floods.
Jim Karpowicz, a community outreach specialist for the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, said the bill proposes smart language that would promote better use of technology along Missouri's rivers.
"Right now we have a series of stream gauges across the state," he said. "It kind of comes down to somebody up in Brunswick saying, 'Yeah, it's raining a bunch here on the Grand, you can expect a rise in Jefferson City.' But, we can do better than that."
The fund, which would be administered by Missouri's Department of Natural Resources, could be used for a variety of proactive projects for flood response and to shortcut waits on the federal government for emergency levee repairs.
Travlos said the bill also empowers local stakeholders in communities affected by flooding to choose options appealing to them. He said the Missouri DNR and Army Corps of Engineers has already been holding community meetings in places affected the most.
"The three locations where these conversations are already being had include Holt County, Brunswick and Jefferson City," he said. "These locations were chosen because of reoccurring levee breaches that have been taking place flood after flood."
Right now, the bill is on the Senate's calendar for perfection. From there, it would be sent to a third reading before final passage.