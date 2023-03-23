COLUMBIA - The Columbia planning and zoning commission approved a request for a proposed new hotel on Stadium Blvd. and Highway 63 to have a total expansion of 52,000 sq. feet of gross floor area (GFA).
The commission met Thursday night to discuss the matter after the plans for a four story hotel to be built on the property were approved several months ago.
Commission Chair Sharon Geuea Jones credited on planned development (PD) zoning plans as a major setback for this project and others throughout the city.
During the commission meeting she said, "I have a real problem with the way this whole thing was done...there are things in the works that will look very similar to this where you've got fictitious zoning, fictitious plans, and/or PD zoning with no plans."
Jones explained that PD zoning was a common practice before the city's current standard zoning plan. She said that landowners could set their own unique provisions for construction and development on the property that would remain property rules even after it was sold.
Jones said, "Back in 2008 and 2012, everyone thought it was a great plan to limit this tract to 580,000 square feet, for all these different lots. And now all of a sudden that's no longer a great plan."
The hotel would not exceed the city's maximum GFA of 580,000 square feet, but a private covenant previously limited how much building space could be developed on the land.
Jones says she wishes all the PD zoned properties were switched to commercial, where they would be zoned as "commercial, residential, etc."
Commission member Valerie Carrol agreed with Jones's statement on PD's, and also agreed that the best thing to do for this property (Lot 101A) was to approve the building expansion.
Commission member Peggy Placier was the only member to vote against allowing the expanded building space.
An attorney for an owner of the property was at the meeting and acknowledged that there are ongoing lawsuits surrounding the property.
KOMU does not know when construction is set to begin.