COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council will introduce an ordinance that would allow restaurants to use parking stalls for additional seating at Monday night's meeting.
The “Restaurant Right of Way” ordinance is on the city council’s agenda Monday, which calls for restaurants to grant temporary right of use permits for their outdoor seating.
This is specifically for restaurants that have the right-of-way in front of their establishment. If approved, the ordinance would be in effect for the rest of 2021. Restaurants must send in their application to the Public Works Director at least 21 days prior to the desired date of use.
Restaurants that have limited indoor capacity are already excited about the proposed ordinance. One local restaurant owner said more outdoor seating would greatly benefit his restaurant.
“We need as much seating as we can,” owner of Ernie’s Cafe Tom Spurling said. “Us, specifically, we have a small dining room inside, so outdoor seating would enhance our chance to serve our customers.”
Residents, too, are excited for this new ordinance. With spring weather making its way to Missouri, many residents are anticipating this new ordinance to enjoy eating outdoors.
One local resident said that he was excited for the new ordinance as it feels like things are slowly getting back to normal.
“I think everyone will be stoked about it,” local resident Braden Biggs said. "We just need more places to sit down, spread out, eat the foods we are used to and get back to normal life."
The ordinance calls for additional outdoor seating to be no larger than fourteen 14 feet from the face of the curb for angled parking spaces. Parking spaces that are parallel to the curb shall be no longer than 6 feet from the face of the curb.
For Ernie’s, they expect customers to return to their favorite restaurant with the possibility of this new ordinance passing.
With more vaccines rolling out for the general public, Spurling has started to see his regular customers return less worried about COVID-19.
“We’ve seen a lot of old customers that we haven’t seen in a year come back,” Spurling said. “Along with us, I bet other businesses are happy to see more accommodations from the city, so they can have more customers in their restaurants as well.”
The city council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.