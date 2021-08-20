COLUMBIA - A hearing in the Joseph Elledge case took place Friday afternoon.
Elledge was charged with first-degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji in Feb. 2020. A hiker found Ji's remains at Rock Bridge State Park in March 2021.
On Friday, prosecuting attorney Dan Knight requested an out-of-state subpoena for a witness to appear at Elledge's first-degree murder case that is scheduled to begin Nov. 1.
That witness is a former KRCG reporter who conducted an interview with Elledge in October 2019 following the disappearance of his wife.
Earlier this month, a judge decided to allow recordings of arguments between Elledge and Ji to be used as evidence in the murder trial.
A full timeline of the case can be found below.