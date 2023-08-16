BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia man charged in the killing of his father had one his charges reduced as part of plea negotiations, according to a motion filed Monday.
Samuel Brotherton, 22, is now charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the March 20, 2022, death of his father, 64-year-old Rollin G. Thompson.
A motion filed by the prosecution on Monday says Brotherton's original first-degree murder charge was amended to second-degree murder as a result of plea negotiations.
The prosecution reserves the right to withdraw the lesser charge if the defendant does not enter a plea as negotiated and the case goes to trial, according to the motion.
The shooting took place in the 3800 block of Pinecrest Drive in northeast Columbia. Thompson was taken to a local hospital after the shooting, but he later died from his injuries.
Court documents say Brotherton called 911 and told dispatchers he had been in an argument with his father and shot him with a .38 special. The gun was recovered from the scene with one spent cartridge, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Brotherton remains without bond at the Boone County Jail. A plea hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday.