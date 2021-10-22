COLUMBIA — Members of the prosecution and the defense for the Joseph Elledge trial met Friday afternoon to finalize details in a pre-trial hearing.
The prosecution charged Elledge for the death of Columbia mother Mengqi Ji. He also faces charges of child endangerment and child abuse and neglect.
Elledge's trial is set to start on Nov. 1.
The judge, prosecution and defense discussed the jury selection process on Friday. They're looking to bring in 200 potential jurors. They will bring in 100 on the first day and bring in the next 100 on the second day if the 12 jurors and alternatives are not yet selected.
There are three weeks blocked off for the trial, but the judge and prosecution said they hope to expect it to be done in two.
Below is a full timeline regarding the disappearance and death of Ji.