COLUMBIA — Both the prosecution and defense announced Monday that they were ready to move forward with the murder trial for Keith Comfort.
Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz.
In 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin police that he had strangled her and dumped her body in a Columbia dumpster. This came after little information was known about Shultz's disappearance for 13 years.
Her remains were found in the Columbia landfill in September 2019.
Comfort will next appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Jan. 17, 2023 with the intention of going into a jury trial in February.
Comfort has been awaiting trial in the Boone County Jail on $1 million cash-only bond since his arrest.