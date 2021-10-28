COLUMBIA – Members of the prosecution and defense for Joseph Elledge's trial will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse to finalize case details in another pre-trial hearing.
The prosecution charged Elledge for the death of Columbia woman Mengqi Ji. He also faces charges of child endangerment and child abuse and neglect.
During the last pre-trial hearing on Friday, the judge, prosecution and defense discussed the jury selection process.
They're looking to bring in 200 prospective jurors. One hundred potential jurors will be brought in on the first day of the trial. If the 12 jurors and alternates are not selected, 100 more prospective jurors will be brought in on the second day.
Further jury instructions and media access during Elledge’s trial could be up for discussion Thursday.
Three weeks are blocked off for the trial, but the judge and prosecution said they expect it to be completed in two.
The last pre-trial hearing will take place Friday at 9 a.m. Elledge’s trial is set to begin Monday, Nov. 1 at 9 a.m. with jury selection.
