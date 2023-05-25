COLUMBIA − Columbia police detained a juvenile Tuesday in connection to Monday's homicide and robbery.
Janet Jago, 72, died after sustaining a gunshot wound during a robbery at her home in the Highlands subdivision. Police also identified Jermaine Burnett as a suspect. He was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after a nearly 10-hour standoff with law enforcement Tuesday, according to CPD.
Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson said he is unable to talk about the facts of this case, or any particular case that may lead to criminal charges and may go to trial. However, he provided some context about how the state handles juvenile cases.
"In Missouri, there's a division between the juvenile court and the adult criminal court," Johnson said. "The juvenile court is focused on rehabilitation, counseling and treatment. If somebody is certified as an adult, the case is handled like any other adult case."
A juvenile can be tried as an adult in certain situations, Johnson said.
"There is a list of offenses that the court has a hearing on to decide if they're going to certify the person as an adult," Johnson said. "What that means is they transfer it from juvenile court jurisdiction to the adult criminal court for prosecution."
He said during this process, the court considers several factors, including the seriousness of the offense, whether the juvenile's needs can be addressed through the juvenile system, whether there was a person victim or a property victim involved in a particular incident, the juvenile's history and other offenses or adjudications that the juvenile's had.
According to Johnson, if a case is transferred to adult court for prosecution, it's handled like any other case. This includes officials collecting reports, completing the investigation and negotiating with defense attorneys to see if there's a possibility of a resolution short of trial.
Additionally, Johnson also touched on a shortage of officers the Columbia Police Department is currently facing.
The initial suspect involved in Monday's homicide, Burnett, was officially charged Tuesday for a domestic assault incident that occurred on April 22.
Johnson said the officer shortage impacts how long it takes to resolve such cases.
"On our side, what we see is that the officers just don't have the time to dig into the cases like they would've in the past, that they don't have time to collect video, and talk to other witnesses, and spend time really tracking down the defendants and getting their perspective sometimes," Johnson said.
He said he believes the number one thing Columbia could do to improve safety in the community is to better support the police department and increase the number of officers on the street.
Johnson said police are doing their best to keep up, but just don't have enough staff.
"I think to retain and keep high-quality officers, we're going to have to come up with resources to compensate them for the more difficult work they're doing nowadays," Johnson said.