CALLAWAY COUNTY— After a two-day trial in the new Callaway County Justice Center, Mark Randall Pullum was found guilty of first-degree assault and burglary, according to the prosecutor's office.
Judge Joshua Devine presided over the proceedings. Pullum was charged with unlawfully entering his neighbor's home and assaulting them, blinding them in their left eye, the office said in a news release.
After the guilty verdict, the jury was asked to recommend that the prison sentence would be as long as possible to protect the community from the defendant.
The jury recommended a 25-year sentence for the assault charge and 10 years for the burglary charge, the release said. Pullum will be held without the possibility of a bond until his sentencing hearing.
He was order to appear before Judge Devine for his next court proceedings, which will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29.
This was the first jury trial in the new Callaway County Justice Center since its opening on May 9, 2023.
“The leap forward in courtroom technology, the increased secure spaces for victims and jurors, and a building layout that promotes security and efficiency has enhanced our ability to do the work of justice in Callaway County,” Prosecuting Attorney Ben Miller said in the release.
“I cannot express enough our gratitude and sincere appreciation to the citizens of Callaway County for supporting the passage of the law enforcement sales tax that made our new Justice Center possible.”