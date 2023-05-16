BOONE COUNTY − Prosecutors filed three additional charges against a Columbia man Monday in connection to a fatal shooting outside of a Business Loop 70 bar on May 7.
Samuel Lee Moss Jr., 28, now faces six felony charges, including second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.
Moss is the third person to be charged in the shooting that left one man dead and several others injured.
Prosecutors also charged Kimo Spivey, 33, and Justin Lamarr Simpson, 40, each with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened in the early mornings hours on May 7 outside of Plush Lounge, located on Business Loop 70 East. Melvin Hooker III was killed, and four others, including Spivey, were injured.
Moss and Spivey are being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. Police are still searching for Simpson.
According to online records, Moss was granted a new judge on Monday. He does not have any hearings scheduled, while Spivey is scheduled to appear for a docket hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday.
It is not yet clear why the additional charges were filed against Moss. KOMU 8 will update this story once court documents are obtained.