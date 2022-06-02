BOONE COUNTY − A Boone County prosecutor has filed criminal charges against an MU fraternity member for allegedly supplying alcohol to a minor.
Alec Wetzler, of St. Louis, is charged with supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person and purchasing or attempting to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor, both misdemeanors.
On Wednesday, the family of Daniel Santulli filed a new petition against two more members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, including Wetzler.
Santulli was admitted to the hospital in October with alcohol poisoning and a blood alcohol content of .486, after a "pledge father reveal" party at the fraternity.
The civil lawsuit alleges older fraternity members instructed Santulli to drink an entire bottle of vodka, according to previous Columbia Missourian reporting.
The family's lawyer, David Bianchi, confirmed Wednesday to the Columbia Missourian that Santulli is still unable to communicate or walk.
On May 10, the Santulli family agreed to settlements with 23 defendants in the civil lawsuit over their son's injuries.